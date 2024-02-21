ADVERTISEMENT
The bags of rice are for indigenes, I will not condone diversion, hoarding - Ododo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rice will be distributed to households across the 239 wards in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Kogi Government distributes palliatives [NAN]
Kogi Government distributes palliatives [NAN]

Speaking during the distribution at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja, Gov. Ahmed Ododo warned officials against diversion and hoarding of the palliative. The governor said that the intervention was strictly meant for the indigents at the lower level of the socioeconomic spectrum of the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rice will be distributed to households across the 239 wards in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“We have put in place the mechanism to track, identify and deal decisively with those who may want to hoard or divert the items from those who needed them most amongst us.

“This is to keep our focus on sustainable and long lasting tenure to ensure food security and banish economic hardships in our dear state,” he said.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support in facilitating the palliative distribution to the indigent citizens of the state. Ododo also appreciated the people for their understanding, patience and resilience in the challenging period of economic hardships.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to guarantying food security in the state through a long term agricultural development plan for massive food production.

He said: "We must produce what we eat, eat what we produce and produce what others eat.

“I assure you that the distribution of the palliative will be quarterly exercise across the 239 wards in the 21 LGAs of the state.”

Ododo restated his determination to serve the citizens diligently with the fear of God to deliver the dividends of democracy to them irrespective of political affiliation, tribe, ethnicity and religion.

“I want to again caution that these palliatives are meant for the indigent who need them most; we are not going to allow any unpatriotic element to cheat on them.

“I will not condone any act of indiscipline. l am going to be part of the Committee that would monitor the distribution of the palliative.

“The time for politics has come and gone, and it is time for governance.

“I beg all of us to allow the poor to breathe; I am part of them, raised among them, I am committed to serve them sincerely and not to disappoint them,” Ododo reiterated.

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Rabiat Okwute, commended the governor for the gesture and urged the people to remain supportive to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

In their goodwill messages, the Speaker of, the Kogi House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Umar Yusuf; and the Kogi Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Gabriel Amari, commended the governor for the laudable initiative.

They commended the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises to the residents toward alleviating the suffering of the people and ensuring adequate security in the state. On his part, the Attah Igala and President Kogi Traditional Council, Alh. Matthew Opaluwa thanked the governor for keeping to his campaign promise to alleviate the plights of the people

