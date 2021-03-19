35 States of the Nigerian federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja have now received their share of the nearly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, except Kogi.

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello doesn't get all the fuss and panic about the novel coronavirus and has labelled COVID-19 a hoax.

He also considers investment in COVID-19 vaccine misplaced; and has insisted that he won't allow himself and the people of Kogi to be used as guinea pigs by vaccine manufacturers.

Which is why he is now on the outside looking in, as other states intensify inoculations and sensitisation campaigns.

“All states except Kogi have received their vaccines. Kogi is yet to receive due to the non-repair of their cold-chain store coupled with the state’s concerns around the contradictory information about the vaccines,” says NPHCDA (National Primary Health Care Development Agency) Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib, ED/CEO NPHCDA, receives his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. [Twitter/@NphcdaNG]

He adds that “the vaccination application has been launched in most states’ treatment centres even against distractions and criticism of the federal government's efforts to ensure availability of vaccines in the nation.

"The roll-out of the vaccines across frontline healthcare workers and other health support staff was scheduled to commence by March 15, 2021, in some states, with the intention of wider coverage after the training of the states’ health workers across board.”

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged Nigerians to participate in the vaccination.

NEC has also welcomed the integration of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to support the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on vaccine accountability and transparency.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN virtually presides over The National Economic Council Meeting where he launched the PEBEC Ease of Doing Business Subnational Baseline Survey. 18th Mar, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the NPHCDA for smooth coordination of the nationwide distribution of the vaccines.

Shuaib says “there is a need for tight security around the vaccines in the states to avoid being vandalized by hoodlums. There was a plan to commence weekly record of a dashboard showing level and efficacy of the inoculation by the end of Monday, March 15, 2021.”

He also assures that the second tranche of the vaccines will be received in the country before the second-dose phase of the inoculation is concluded.