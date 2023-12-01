ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

News Agency Of Nigeria

There was confusion caused by some school principals who were collecting WAEC fees and other levies in spite of the release of the funds by the state government.

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)
Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Recommended articles

The house wondered why the fees, already released by Gov. Yahaya Bello, was yet to be paid to the coffers of the examination body. The speaker of the house, Umar Yusuf, gave the ultimatum to the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, during plenary sitting on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house gave the ultimatum after the commissioner had cleared the air on issues around the fees.

He had said there was confusion caused by some school principals who were collecting WAEC fees and other levies in spite of the release of the funds by the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov Bello had in November, released the sum of ₦497.3m for the payment of the fees for 15,033 students across the 21 local government areas of the state, yet until now, the payment had not been effected.

Jones, who appeared before the house, had confirmed the release of the fund but that the process of payment was in progress.

“I hereby wish inform this honourable house that the fund released by our caring governor is not missing but intact in the coffers of the ministry’s account.

“I assure that very soon it will reach WAEC before the closing date of Jan.28, 2024 and not to any principal or school, ” he explained.

.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner warned principals and examination officers to desist from any act of criminality by asking students to make payments for WAEC, PTA and any other levies. According to him, education is free as far as Gov. Bello and Kogi are concerned.

He said that principals, school heads, examination officers had no reason or permission to collect any Kobo from any student as WAEC or PTA levy in Kogi. But he quickly explained: “Private schools are not included in this government largesse as those involved will go through a verification exercise to ascertain the true number of the students.”

Jones also explained that the fee for WAEC in the state is ₦33,100 only for year 2024 and warned private schools not to charge a Kobo more, so as not to be sanctioned by the ministry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Immigration Service to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG

Nigeria Immigration Service to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

Why FG banned travellers from bringing ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags to airports

Why FG banned travellers from bringing ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags to airports

18,050 adults, 795 children infected with HIV/AIDS, on treatment in Borno – BOSACA

18,050 adults, 795 children infected with HIV/AIDS, on treatment in Borno – BOSACA

Kwara Govt warns citizens against roadside selling, indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Kwara Govt warns citizens against roadside selling, indiscriminate dumping of refuse

You’re free to contest for Edo governor  —  Obaseki tells Shaibu

You’re free to contest for Edo governor  —  Obaseki tells Shaibu

PDP's candidate determination is solely the party's right – Obaseki

PDP's candidate determination is solely the party's right – Obaseki

CAN prays for success of Tinubu's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope

CAN prays for success of Tinubu's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Nigerians seeking asylum in Canada. [Daily Trust]

It’s not worth it —  FG warns Nigerians migrating to Canada to seek asylum

2,000 women along Ahmadu Bellow Way, Kaduna, demanding for climate justice for women [NAN]

2,000 Kaduna women take to the street, demands for climate justice

Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation [Twitter:@edubetta]

FG, UK commend Sightsavers for implementing programmes to support PWDs

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. [Punch]

Ondo lawmakers may declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor after meeting today