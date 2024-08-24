Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Kingsley Fanwo, Director of Media and Publicity for the Kogi APC Campaign Council, made the allegation in a statement in Lokoja.

He alleged that the attacks began when supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) started hurling stones, bottles, and plastic containers at APC supporters and leaders.

He said this happened immediately after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment affirming Governor Usman Ododo as the duly elected governor of Kogi.

Fanwo claimed that the SDP candidate, Murtala Ajaka, ignored the court’s advice to remain seated until all matters were fully addressed and left the courtroom with his supporters as soon as the judgment was pronounced against him.

“Upon noticing jubilant APC members within the court premises, Ajaka’s supporters unleashed violence, attacking the celebrating APC members and causing significant disruption,” he claimed.

The APC described the attitude as “undemocratic” and “uncivilised”.

However, the party thanked God for preserving the mandate of the Kogi people at the Supreme Court and promised to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to all residents in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Responding, Isaiah Ijele, Spokesperson for the Muri/Sam Campaign Council of the SDP in Kogi, described the APC’s claim as false and pretentious.

Ijele said it was the SDP’s governorship candidate, Ajaka, and his supporters who were attacked, not APC supporters, while at the Supreme Court premises.