ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Killings will end soon in Plateau' - OPSH commander assures Stakeholders

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander also advised the stakeholders to also preach peace at all times.

Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of OPSH with some stakeholders during a security meeting in Mangu, Plateau. (Credit: NAN)
Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of OPSH with some stakeholders during a security meeting in Mangu, Plateau. (Credit: NAN)

Recommended articles

The commander, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Rukuba, said this in a meeting with stakeholders in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Capt. James Oya, the Spokesperson of the Operation disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Jos.

The commander, who relocated to Mangu barely 24-hours after he assumed command of the OPSH, said the decision followed Sunday’s attack on Sabo Gari community of the area, where 12 persons were killed and six houses razed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar expressed worry over the lingering attacks and counter attacks in the locality, and called on the people to eschew violence and embrace peace.

”Both the President and the Governor are worried with the spate of insecurity in Mangu and surrounding areas.

”Security agencies are concerned too, this is why I relocated the headquarters of OPSH to Mangu and I have been here since I assumed responsibility as commander.

”I called for this meeting to appeal to all of you to embrace peace so that development can thrive in Mangu and Plateau in general.

”I want to assure you that on our part as security agencies, we will be professional, fair, decisive and firm. And soon, these killings will end,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commander, who promised to visit all affected villages and sensitise the people on the need for peaceful coexistence, advised the stakeholders to also preach peace at all times. He assured the people of government’s readiness to compensate all those directly affected by the attacks, in order to ease their sufferings.

Earlier, the Transition Chairman of Mangu LGA, Mr Markus Artu, thanked the commander for initiating the meeting and relocating to the area since Sunday. He called on residents to support government and security agencies to ensure the return of lasting peace to the locality and Plateau in general.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies