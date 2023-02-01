ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByKIF

KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe
KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe

“No pain, no gain. Learning requires effort: no magic pill will save you from the pain of learning.” Anonymous

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Google defines Learning as the act of acquiring new knowledge. As straightforward as this definition is, there is nothing simple in its application. Knowledge will expose your ignorance and leave you to make a choice — do you want to learn, or dwell in your ignorance?

Whatever your choice is, it also leaves you to pay the price and rewards you accordingly.

A few weeks before the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship started, I told my younger sister on different occasions that I was going to Kaduna to gather as much knowledge as I could and I looked forward to the Programme.

Nothing, however, prepared me for the first two weeks of the Fellowship.

The first thing I quickly realised was how much there was to learn. I was also surprised by how the things I didn’t pay attention to, actually mattered in real life. In fact, the ones I knew, in comparison to what I was learning, were just on the surface.

So, I made the hard decision to learn. It was a hard decision because I am a lazy learner (you’ll understand what I mean as you read on).

Whoever said learning is easy lied. This was one of the first things I faced on my current path to becoming a better version of myself.

Here’s what I have learnt about acquiring new knowledge:

Learning is admitting you don’t know

I am a selective learner (my alias for lazy learning). When something is hard, especially if it is not in my field, I would rather leave it than learn about it. So, I tilted towards things that do not stress me. As soon as the fellowship started, I had no choice but to confront this part of me that I had always dismissed.

As regards reading, although I read books, they were mostly autobiographies, fictions, and Christian novels, among others. While my choice of books wasn’t bad, I realised that, as someone interested in Development Studies, it wouldn’t hurt to read books in that area.

A presentation on micro and macroeconomics was my wake-up call. Even though two of my group members said I did well, I believed I could have done better, and that made me sad. For days, I felt like a dunce, and verbalised my feelings to others.

One day, I woke up feeling insulted for referring to myself as a dunce. I mean, I am an incredible award-winning STORYTELLER and a TEACHER, so the fact that I didn’t do something well, didn’t mean I couldn’t learn to do it better. I agreed with myself on the obvious — I didn’t know as much as I thought I knew, and I decided to actively change that.

Admitting that you don’t know is the first step to learning, but what do you after that?

There is no shame in learning

Society often attaches shame to many things. We seem to have a culture that applauds people who are confidently ignorant over those that admit they don’t know. I have, however, learnt to reject this shame. And in learning, you must reject the embarrassment that may come with approaching people for help.

In my quest for knowledge, I have identified colleagues I could read with, borrow books from and discuss with, listened attentively to those that knew more than I did, asked questions no matter how stupid I thought they were, and then spoke out when I had something to say.

I don’t need anybody to tell me that my knowledge has since expanded and the things I thought were hard are actually interesting.

Reject the shame attached to asking for help, we all need it.

It takes humility to learn.

One of my bosses, Mallam Ibrahim, whom I work closely with, always looked forward to teaching me. No matter what I wrote, he had a better way of writing it.

Impressed with my media plan and the questions I had prepared for my proposed interviewees, I stepped into his office one day to show him the result of my hardwork during the weekend. Meanwhile, before I left for his office, a colleague had commended me on a job well done. But Mallam had many things to correct, and it didn’t go down well with me. So, for every correction he tried to make, I argued with him because it made me feel like a beginner.

Suddenly, it hit me:

“Sola, this man has been practicing journalism for 30 years, so, it is not strange for him to correct you. Moreover, what will you lose by learning from him?”

KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe
KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe Pulse Nigeria

Immediately, I stopped arguing and instead, paid rapt attention to what he was teaching me. That experience taught me that learning demands HUMILITY, especially when you think you already know what you are being taught.

Be teachable, you have more to gain than to lose!

Be flexible

There’s someone else I work with; no matter what you write and how long you stay editing it, she always has something to correct or rewrite. Now, her case is quite different from Mallam Ibrahim’s.

She capitalises words that don’t need capitalisation, among other things. It was difficult working with her at first, but I quickly learnt that when it comes to learning, one must be careful.

Sometimes, you may need to put aside or forget what you think you know to take in new knowledge. Other times, you may just need to learn how to do things THE WAY you are asked to do them.

So, why did I describe my learning experience as painful?

Experiencing the aforementioned is not as easy as I have written. Each of the points listed came with different emotions that I had to manage carefully therefore “Painful” perfectly sums up my learning experience so far.

There is a pain that comes with learning new things, something difficult, or what you’ve avoided for long. For me, I had to go back and learn some of the ‘hard’ things I ran away from. This time, there was no hiding place. It was either I learnt or carry about the embarrassment of failing to learn.

Meanwhile, not all pain is bad. In this case, the pain was good for my cognitive capacity.

Join the life-changing Fellowship today by visiting the website https://kif.kdsg.gov.ng to apply.

Deadline: 8th February, 2023.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByKIF

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re not in talks with anyone— Obi’s campaign team replies Atiku

We’re not in talks with anyone— Obi’s campaign team replies Atiku

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

How to stay safe as a voter on election day

How to stay safe as a voter on election day

I’m in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso  for their support— Atiku

I’m in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso  for their support— Atiku

KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe

KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

Fuel scarcity may disrupt election logistics – INEC

Fuel scarcity may disrupt election logistics – INEC

They moved exchange rate from N200 to N800 - Tinubu attacks Buhari

They moved exchange rate from N200 to N800 - Tinubu attacks Buhari

Eti-Osa: Obanikoro flags off campaign, presents report card from first term

Eti-Osa: Obanikoro flags off campaign, presents report card from first term

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Emefiele believes naira redesign has somehow reduced kidnapping

Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, JAMB registrar.

How Ojerinde used me to embezzle public funds – Former JAMB Director