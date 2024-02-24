Kidnappers succumb to troops' firepower, leave behind 12 victims in Benue

The Force Commander (FC), OPWS, Maj. -Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia told newsmen on Friday in Makurdi that the victims were rescued on February 21, following credible intelligence.

Maj.-Gen. Igbinomwanhia said the rescued 12 kidnapped victims were in transit from Imo to Adamawa State when they were kidnapped.

He disclosed that the kidnappers took advantage of the abandoned Federal Police Highway checkpoint to carry out their criminal act.

He also said that on sighting the troops of OPWS with superior firepower, the kidnappers fled, leaving behind their victims.

He said the troops also recovered an 18-seater bus belonging to Taraba Express International with serial number 212 and registration number GKA-371XA Taraba State from the kidnappers.

The Force Commander reiterated the commitment of OPWS in collaboration with other security agencies to rid Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States of criminal elements.