Kidnappers demand ₦60m ransom to release Benue Commissioner

A family source told newsmen on Friday in Makurdi that the abductors made the demand in a phone call to a member of the family on Friday.

NAN further reports that according to the source, the recipient of the call, whose name was withheld for security reasons, said the “kidnappers have resorted to torturing the commissioner to press home for their demand”.

The source said they called and placed their phone on loudspeaker so that the beating of the commissioner and his cries for help could be heard.

NAN also reports that several gunmen stormed the commissioner’s residence in Zaki-Biam in Ukum LGA and kidnapped him on 24th Sept. around 8 pm.

Eyewitnesses told NAN that the kidnappers came on four motorcycles, and ordered everyone in the house, including the Commissioner’s wife and children, to lie face down before they took away the victim.

The witnesses said the abductors compelled the commissioner to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles and sped away.

Gov Hyacinth Alia, in his reaction, has strongly condemned the abduction and directed security operatives to ensure the safe release of his Commissioner.