Kidnappers demand ₦100 million ransom for 9 abducted in Ekiti school attack

Ima Elijah

Armed gunmen intercepted the school bus carrying 25 pupils home after school hours.

An illustrative image of a kidnap victim in the captors' den. [Guardian]
Five pupils and four staff members of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools in Emure Ekiti were abducted on Monday, January 29, 2024, prompting the kidnappers to demand a ₦100 million ransom for their release.

The principal of the secondary section, Boje Olanireti, confirmed the ransom demand during an interview with Punch on Tuesday, January 30, The security challenges in the country continue to escalate, with kidnapping cases becoming a daily occurrence in various regions.

The abductions occurred when armed gunmen intercepted the school bus carrying 25 pupils home after school hours in the Emure community, Ekiti State.

The incident unfolded just a five-minute drive from the school, according to Olanireti.

Detailing the harrowing event, Olanireti disclosed, "The incident happened between 3:30 pm and 4 pm, shortly after school closed at 3 pm.

Gunmen attacked the bus, shooting its tire, and instructed the children to disembark and lie down. They then selected five students and four staff members before allowing the others to leave."

The victims include two secondary school students, three from the primary section, and four staff members comprising two teachers, a driver, and a bus assistant.

Olanireti further revealed that concerned parents from Eporo, upon hearing about the incident, rushed to the scene and have been tirelessly engaging various security agencies, including the police and Amotekun, in their efforts to secure the release of the abducted individuals.



