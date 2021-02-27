27 students and 15 others who were abducted by terrorists from the Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State on February 17, 2021 have regained their freedom.

"The Kagara schoolboys have been released. They are on their way to town now,” a government source is quoted as saying by TheCable.

"All the boys and the family members were released.”

ChannelsTV has also reported the release of the students.

The release of the Kagara abductees arrives just hours after 317 students from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara, were kidnapped on Friday, February 26, 2021.

There have been a wave of kidnappings targeting school children in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, in recent times.