Keyamo rejoices as Tinubu finally considers him for ministerial nomination

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu forwarded two more names to the lawmakers including Keyamo’s for confirmation on Friday.

Festus Keyamo, SAN [ChannelsTV]
Festus Keyamo, SAN [ChannelsTV]

The President on Friday, August 4, 2023, forwarded Keyamo’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

President Tinubu had earlier forwarded 47 names to the Senate with Keyamo’s name missing on both the first and second batch of his ministerial list.

But on Friday, the President forwarded two more names to the lawmakers including Keyamo’s for confirmation.

Shortly after his nomination was announced, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria took to his Twitter page to celebrate his ministerial nomination.

He tweeted, “He’s a miracle-working God. He’s a miracle-working God. He’s the Alpha and Omega. He’s a miracle-working God!”

Any time soon, Keyamo will appear before the Senate for screening after which his nomination would be confirmed or denied.

It would be recalled that during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, the former minister staunchly supported Tinubu’s presidential dream and vigorously campaigned for him.

Bayo Wahab

