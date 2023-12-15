Keyamo orders FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB bosses to hand over to most senior officer

This is contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi on Thursday in Abuja. He said the action was to effect reorganisation in the agencies under the ministry. According to him, directors of the affected agencies are Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Meterological Agency (NiMET).

Others are Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“Following the change in leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am directed to inform all directors of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

“The directors of the affected agencies are as follows : FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB. I am also to inform all the agencies’ Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers that they are not affected by this directive,” he said.