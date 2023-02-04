Kenyan, Kibet wins 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

The Ethiopians who have been sharing the stage as winners are two-time winners as they won in 2019 and 2022 while French runner, Abraham Kiprotich, won in 2018.

The 2023 Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon would have been gone to David Bamassai, the 2020 winner and the race record holder in 2:10:23, but he collapsed during the race to pave the way for Kibet to emerge champions.

However, Ethiopian runner Dekeba Tafa came second in 2:14:54, while another Kenyan, Bernard Sang, came third in 2:17:14.

In the women’s category, it was an all-Ethiopian affair as Alemenesh Guta won the race for the second time in 2:40:42 to follow her feat in 2018. , came second in the 2021 edition.

Urisa Kebene Chala also from Ethiopia came second in 2:40:42 while Naomi Maiyo who came third at the 2022 edition maintained her spot in the position with 2:40:56.

East Africa's Gyan Boyi, who emerged winner with 2:48:33, shared the podium with Adamu Shehu, in second position with 21:30:52, while Friday Yohanna came third with 2:33:02 for the male category.

In the female category, veteran runner, Deborah Pam led the pack in 2:48:33, Elizabeth Nuhu came second in 3:00:20 and Dinatu Yahanna came third in 3:02:12.

The 2023 marathon was a delight in Sports City, Lagos, as residents stood on the streets to cheer the 50,000 runners from the National Stadium, Surulere, to the finish point at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island.