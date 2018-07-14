Kemi Adoesun, Buhari have seen this week thrice - presidency

news

President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has said the president and the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, have met three time after a controversy began over her certificate.

Adesina made this known in a statement on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Adesina said: “Mrs Adeosun had seen President Buhari not fewer than three times earlier in the week, and did not need to meet with him again on Friday.”

Adesina’s statement which clarified that Pastor Tunde Bakare's private meeting with Buhari had nothing to do with Mrs Adeosun is coming amidst silence by the presidency on the minister's reported forged certificate.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Kemi Adeosun NYSC scandal

Here's Adesina’s full statement

“Stories with insinuations are making the rounds that Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, met together with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, Friday. Far from the truth.”

The Minister was at the Presidential Villa in connection with the Annual General Meeting and 25th Anniversary Celebration of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) holding Saturday in Abuja, which would be graced by President Buhari.

“She ran into Pastor Bakare, who was on a scheduled visit to see the President, and they exchanged pleasantries. The cleric particularly thanked the Minister for finding time to attend his mother’s funeral, which took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, penultimate weekend.

“Mrs Adeosun had seen President Buhari not fewer than three times earlier in the week, and did not need to meet with him again on Friday.

“This statement is to put events in proper perspective, and dispel all conjectures and fictive reporting."

Pastor Bakare says his visit to Buhari has nothing to do with Adeosun

Tunde Bakare has disclosed that his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, July 13, 2018 has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun's NYSC exemption certificate.

The pastor had visited President Buhari almost same time the Finance Minister was spotted in the presidential villa on Friday, July 13.