Keep your happy home off social media - Police tell couples

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FCT police spokesperson advised couples with happy homes to use social media to promote their business, not their marriages.

Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh
Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh

Adeh gave the advice in a post on her X handle on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Rather than flaunting their love affairs online, the FCT police spokesperson urged couples to use social media platforms to promote their businesses to avoid complaints later.

"All this married couples show off love on social media. I don't want to hear complaints oooo.

"Keep your happy home off social media. Use the social media platform to promote your businesses," Adeh's post read.

Social media can enhance the lives of family members and be a plus for couples who spend a lot of time apart because it offers a way for them to connect.

On the other hand, overindulgence in social media by married couples has been identified as one of the factors capable of weakening marital bonds and creating distance in a marriage.

According to a finding by The Punch, most of the complaints received by the FCT Police Complaint Response Unit (PCRU) over the last two months had been from married couples.

The paper quoted a PCRU to have said many couples in the FCT had been contacting the police to express concerns over the activities of their partners on social media and how it adversely affected their unions.

“I think the PRO is just very concerned because most of the complaints that we have received at the PCRU over the past two months have been from married people.

“A lot of these married people living in the FCT, have been calling us to complain about the content that their partners post on social media, and how it sometimes affects them in negative ways,” the PCRU source said.

