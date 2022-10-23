Keep off Blue-Line rail to avoid electrocution- Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

Pulse reports that the Blue-Line rail project, whose construction is expected to be completed by December this year, will commence operations in the first quarter of 2023.

The First Phase of the landmark project which runs from Mile-2 to Marina, passing through Alaba, Iganmu, National Art Theatre, is the first intra-city rail project in Nigeria.

However, in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, October 22 ,2022, Sanwo-Olu warned the public against crossing from, and to either sides of the Blue-Line Rail.

He said the Blue-Line rail is powered by electricity, and that it is necessary for Lagosians to keep off the track to avoid electrocution.

Sanwo-Olu's tweet read: “The Blue Line rail is an electrified system, therefore, there is need for citizens to keep off the tracks.

“And if you must cross from one side to the other, you must use the overhead bridge, in order to prevent electrocution.”

Sanwo-Olu's tweet was accompanied by a video showing the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, equally warning Lagosians to use the overhead bridge if they must cross from one side of the rail to the other.