ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also urged the people of Kebbi to support his administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts.

Dr Nasir Idris, Governor of Kebbi State (PUNCH)
Dr Nasir Idris, Governor of Kebbi State (PUNCH)

Recommended articles

Gov. Nasir Idris made the overture at a meeting he held on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Abuja with the World Bank’s Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri.

The governor’s media aide, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, stated in Kebbi on Tuesday that the plan was to make Kebbi the investment hub of the northwest geopolitical zone and to fast-track its growth and development.

He quoted the governor as saying that the meeting explored ways of exploiting the potentialities that abound in Kebbi for local and international investors. At the meeting, the governor urged people of Kebbi to support his administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Mr Chaudhuri assured the governor of World Bank’s support. He observed that Kebbi has many investment potentials worthy of exploitation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Experts urge FG to educate informal sector on VAT compliance

Experts urge FG to educate informal sector on VAT compliance

Group demands Damagum confirmation as substantive PDP Chairman

Group demands Damagum confirmation as substantive PDP Chairman

Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

Ooni’s wife seeks government support for IVM to boost Nigeria's economy

Ooni’s wife seeks government support for IVM to boost Nigeria's economy

You’re intimidating judiciary  —  PDP blasts APC over its final address to Tribunal

You’re intimidating judiciary  —  PDP blasts APC over its final address to Tribunal

Adeleke University partners Maritime Writes Project to empower students with writing skills

Adeleke University partners Maritime Writes Project to empower students with writing skills

Lawyers sue DSS over refusal to release Emefiele

Lawyers sue DSS over refusal to release Emefiele

Copyright Commission seeks NCS support to checkmate piracy of creative materials

Copyright Commission seeks NCS support to checkmate piracy of creative materials

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why