Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

Gov. Nasir Idris made the overture at a meeting he held on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Abuja with the World Bank’s Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri.

The governor’s media aide, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, stated in Kebbi on Tuesday that the plan was to make Kebbi the investment hub of the northwest geopolitical zone and to fast-track its growth and development.

He quoted the governor as saying that the meeting explored ways of exploiting the potentialities that abound in Kebbi for local and international investors. At the meeting, the governor urged people of Kebbi to support his administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts.

