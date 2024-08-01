ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi remains calm amid protests, security heavy, banks & businesses open smoothly

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) are also stationed at different junctions, along major streets to complement the efforts of other security agencies.

No protest in Kebbi, schools, banks, markets operate peacefully [gbu-hamovniki.ru]
No protest in Kebbi, schools, banks, markets operate peacefully [gbu-hamovniki.ru]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shops within the city, public and private offices, schools, banks, and markets were operating hitch-free. NAN also reports that despite the absence of protesters, a large number of security personnel were seen in all major streets, roundabouts, government institutions, banks and major parks.

A team of police operatives were stationed at all main Birnin Kebbi entry and exit gates, in Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo Local Government Areas respectively. Some members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) were also stationed at different junctions, along major streets to complement the efforts of other security agencies.

A driver at Race Course motor park, Malam Mustapha Yususa, said that the majority of his colleagues did not come out to the park for fear of protest while few buses that came to the park could not get passengers. This, he said, was due to the fear that the protest might be staged and likely be hijacked by hoodlums, thus turning to violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that few commercial and private vehicles were plying major roads in areas such as Haliru Abdu, Sir Yahaya, and AP 2 motor parks in Birnin Kebbi.

Some members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) were also stationed at different junctions and major streets, while a team of police operatives were stationed at the state capital entry and exit gates in Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo Local Government Areas, respectively.

Students of Umaru Waziri Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi were in their classes writing their second semester exams.

Alhaji Ahmad Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Nasir Idris, attributed the non-protest record to the developmental strides achieved by Gov. Idris within one year in office.

“Kebbi has witnessed unprecedented achievements in education, agriculture, health, social services and infrastructure within one year of Gov. Idris in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People of Kebbi, have confidence, high hopes and expectations on Gov. Idris that’s why the state is calm, we have no protest whatsoever in the state.

“However, our governor is still pleading with the youth to stay calm and peaceful as many more dividends of democracy are on the pipeline and will soon be delivered within the shortest possible period of time,” he assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, security measures heightens

Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, security measures heightens

Kebbi remains calm amid protests, security heavy, banks & businesses open smoothly

Kebbi remains calm amid protests, security heavy, banks & businesses open smoothly

Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in Bauchi, businesses resumes in Dutse

Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in Bauchi, businesses resumes in Dutse

Borno State imposes curfew after deadly bomb blast

Borno State imposes curfew after deadly bomb blast

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

Shepherd finds American woman chained in jungle — she had been there for 40 days

Shepherd finds American woman chained in jungle — she had been there for 40 days

Looting, violence erupt as Kano youths protest with weapons

Looting, violence erupt as Kano youths protest with weapons

Follow live updates of nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria

Follow live updates of nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria

Tragic scenes as violence erupts at protest grounds in Abuja, Lagos, Borno, others

Tragic scenes as violence erupts at protest grounds in Abuja, Lagos, Borno, others

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate