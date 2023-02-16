ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi provides N1.1bn palliative to cushion currency, fuel scarcity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kebbi Government on Wednesday approved the release of N1.1 billon for distribution to residents to cushion the effects of currency and fuel scarcity in the state.

Governor Atiku Bagudu. [NAN]
Governor Atiku Bagudu. [NAN]
The SSG said that the money would be released immediately to farmers, transporters, civil servants and to support the health sector.

He said ₦200 million would go to dry season farmers, ₦50 million to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, ₦20 million for Commercial Motorcycle Operators and N10 million for Keke Napep Operators.

“These measures while not being exhaustive, are aimed at reducing the impact of the difficulties in residents of Kebbi. At the same time, the measure will support agricultural production which has been a focus of this administration.”

According to him, the measure will also ease movement of persons and essential goods across the state.

Umar-Yauri added that the state governor had approved the sum of ₦200 million for hospitals and primary health centres.

“This is to ensure that all those who visit such facilities can be attended to and provided basic care, irrespective of whether they have cash or not.

“A portion will be used to purchase essential drugs and consumables for designated centers.

“Equally, the sum of ₦530 million is being provided to procure 15,000 bags of rice, that shall be sold to public servants at 50 per cent discount,” he said.

The SSG assured that engagement with various groups was ongoing as the government explores more response measures to support the populace while the challenges last.

News Agency Of Nigeria

