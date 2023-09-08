ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

News Agency Of Nigeria

State commissioner added that ₦55.6 million was allocated to boarding secondary schools, to enhance feeding.

Governor-elect of Kebbi, Dr Nasiru Idris. [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
Governor-elect of Kebbi, Dr Nasiru Idris. [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Recommended articles

Dr Halima Muhammad-Bande, the state Commissioner for Basic Secondary Education, said this while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

She said, “The state government has done its best within 100 days of Gov. Nasir Idris as the governor of the state in the area of education, as it has been able to pay school feeding of 1.8 million from May to July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is also payment of 55.6 million enhanced feeding to boarding secondary schools and 20 million payment for the conduct of Basic Education Certificate Examination for 2023.”

Muhammad-Bande added that the government spent ₦20 million to sponsor national conference which was held in Delta and ₦5.4 million for Joint Consultative Council meeting in Makurdi.

Apart from his commitment to reforming education sector, the governor approved the domestication of the National Assembly Act on new retirement age for teachers from 60 years to 65 years by birth and 35 years to 40 years of service,” she said.

Muhammad-Bande said that the education sector was very familiar to the governor who had been a professional teacher, labour activist and education friendly governor.

Since coming to power barely three months ago, he has approved over 2.4 billion for the construction and renovation of schools in the 21 local government areas of the state,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad-Bande appreciated the governor for actualising the dreams of teachers, observing that the gesture would boost the morale of teachers and enhance the quality of teaching and learning across the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses