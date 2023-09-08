Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

The Kebbi Government has spent ₦2.5 billion to improve standards of basic and secondary schools in the state.

Dr Halima Muhammad-Bande, the state Commissioner for Basic Secondary Education, said this while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

She said, “The state government has done its best within 100 days of Gov. Nasir Idris as the governor of the state in the area of education, as it has been able to pay school feeding of ₦1.8 million from May to July.

“There is also payment of ₦55.6 million enhanced feeding to boarding secondary schools and ₦20 million payment for the conduct of Basic Education Certificate Examination for 2023.”

Muhammad-Bande added that the government spent ₦20 million to sponsor national conference which was held in Delta and ₦5.4 million for Joint Consultative Council meeting in Makurdi.

“Apart from his commitment to reforming education sector, the governor approved the domestication of the National Assembly Act on new retirement age for teachers from 60 years to 65 years by birth and 35 years to 40 years of service,” she said.

Muhammad-Bande said that the education sector was very familiar to the governor who had been a professional teacher, labour activist and education friendly governor.

“Since coming to power barely three months ago, he has approved over ₦2.4 billion for the construction and renovation of schools in the 21 local government areas of the state,” she said.

