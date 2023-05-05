Kebbi Govt. release money to families of policemen killed by bandits
He however did not disclose the amount of money released to the families of the deceased policemen.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri made the announcement in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi.
The SSG said Gov. Atiku Bagudu approved the release of the money to the Commissioner of Police in the state.
He added that the money would also be given to those wounded during the banditry attack at Dan Ummaru village in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.
The SSG assured that the state government would continue to assist security agents serving in the state, including those who died in active service or were injured.
Umar-Yauri said the governor condemned the attack and commiserated with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba for the losses recorded.
