Kebbi govt distributes free drugs to 27,000 mentally ill patients

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umar-Aliero also announced that the state government had added free feeding and transportation for the patients from all 21 councils of the state.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]
Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Zayyanu Umar-Aliero, made this known at Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua General Hospital, Zauro on Saturday.

”The distribution of drugs today marks another commencement of the fortnightly dispensation of free medical treatment to persons with psychiatric problems.

”Gov. Nasir Idris mandated my ministry to resolve all issues about the treatment of people with mental illnesses to ensure there is continuity in the availability and distribution of free drugs for their treatment.

”The government advises parents and guardians to strictly adhere to prescription in administering the drugs on their children and relations to avoid complications and also avoid selling the drugs for self-benefit,” he advised.

Umar-Aliero also announced that the state government had added free feeding and transportation for the patients from all 21 councils of the state.

This, he said, would make their transportation and treatment easier and more accessible for effective results.

”New patients being registered are also granted the similar opportunity of free feeding, free transport and free drugs which had helped to reduce significantly persons with mental illness in the state,” the commissioner said.

Earlier, Dr Shamsudeen Isma’il, the Consultant Psychiatrist in the hospital, said the drugs were available and would last through the target period of patients’ treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Chairman, Zakat and Sadaqat Board, Sheikh Umar Isah, led the commissioner and officials of the ministry to supervise distribution of the drugs and feeding to patients at the hospital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

