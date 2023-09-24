Kebbi govt begs residents to be patient amid lingering power outage

Idris quoted the Secretary to Kebbi State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida as making the plea when he visited the substations of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Birnin Kebbi.

NAN recalls that on Thursday, Sept. 14, one 90MVA (330KV/132KV) and a 60MVA (132KV/33KV) transformers were destroyed as a result of a fire incident.

NAN further recalls that the inferno had plunged Kebbi and Sokoto States as well as some parts of Zamfara into total darkness.

The SSG said the call became imperative in view of the lingering power outage being faced by the residents in the last ten days.

He said that he was at the scene on behalf of the State Governor, who instructed him to monitor the work, saying, “because he doesn’t want his people to remain in darkness.”

Bala-Tafida assured that the governor was always in support of what would bring joy and happiness to his constituents.

The SSG, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far, said the team of engineers had assured that their headquarters in Abuja had given them two weeks to fix the light.

“We came, we saw the level of efforts being put in place and we are satisfied.

“All we need from our people is prayers for them to do a good job and complete it within the stipulated period and we are hopeful that the work will be completed on schedule,” he said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs and Power, Alhaji Kabiru Sani-Giant, lauded the engineers for showing a high sense of commitment to the repair works.

He appealed to all the affected customers to be patient and consider what had happened as a destiny from the Almighty God that nobody could have averted.

The governor’s aide advised the people to imbibe the good culture of using electricity by switching off all appliances when not in use to minimise power wastage and possible fire outbreaks.

Sani-Giant said: “We should borrow a leaf from our neighbours, Niger Republic, they have that discipline, they switch on bulbs when there is a need for them unlike us Nigerians, we allow our bulbs on even during the daytime when we don’t need them.”

