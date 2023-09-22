Kebbi government bans mining activities to ensure safety, security
Although mining activities fall under the Exclusive Legislative List, the government's primary concern is the well-being of its citizens.
The decision was unveiled by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Tafida, during a press conference held in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State. Tafida stated that this measure was taken after a comprehensive evaluation of the current security situation in the region.
Tafida stated, "This is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of workers and people in mining communities."
He acknowledged that mining activities fall under the Exclusive Legislative List but stressed that the government's primary concern is the well-being of its citizens.
To address these concerns, the government will embark on a thorough assessment and implement stringent regulations. These measures are designed to promote responsible mining practices, protect the environment, bolster revenue generation, and, most importantly, guarantee the safety of lives.
"We believe that it is of utmost importance to prioritise the protection and security of our citizens and to prevent mining fields from becoming breeding grounds for criminals, especially unauthorised foreigners," Tafida asserted. "We are determined to prevent the unfortunate incidents that have occurred in neighboring states from happening here."
