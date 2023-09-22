Kebbi government bans mining activities to ensure safety, security

The decision was unveiled by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Tafida, during a press conference held in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State. Tafida stated that this measure was taken after a comprehensive evaluation of the current security situation in the region.

Tafida stated, "This is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of workers and people in mining communities."

He acknowledged that mining activities fall under the Exclusive Legislative List but stressed that the government's primary concern is the well-being of its citizens.

To address these concerns, the government will embark on a thorough assessment and implement stringent regulations. These measures are designed to promote responsible mining practices, protect the environment, bolster revenue generation, and, most importantly, guarantee the safety of lives.