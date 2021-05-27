Kebbi boat accident: Buhari condoles with families of victims
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the capsizing of a boat in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
Media reports had indicated that the boat was overloaded and there is no official confirmation on the number of casualties.
While efforts are ongoing to recover more survivors, the president extends his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts.
He also wished those injured from the accident quick recovery.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng