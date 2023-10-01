ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina university suspends 6 students over alleged murder of colleague

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aminu-Umar further disclosed that the university management prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Malam Habib Aminu-Umar, the spokesperson of the university and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the State Police Command had earlier announced the arrest of six students of the university in connection to the death of Abubakar Nasir-Barda, a 200-level student.

“The management of the University on behalf of its Senate, staff and students is deeply saddened, concerned and highly regrets the unfortunate incident involving some of its students.

“It led to the sudden death of a 200-level Computer Science and Information Technology, from an unfortunate altercation over a female student.

“The University Management has been up and doing since the occurrence of the unfortunate incident to ensure justice is served to all.

“The management upon getting wind of the incident swiftly constituted an Interim ad-hoc committee to look into the case and feed management on development as they unfold,” he said.

According to him, a preliminary report submitted to the management on Sept. 30, by the committee revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred outside the university’s campus.

“But upon receipt of information, the university’s security were quickly mobilised to the scene for prompt intervention that halted further altercation between the students and apprehension of some students involved.

“The matter has already been taken over by Police, which led to the arrest of six students that are in connection with the incident as confirmed by the Police's official press statement,” Aminu-Umar said.

According to him, the ad-hoc committee’s interim report had equally recommended the University Management to invoke session 5.5(a) Of the University Academic Policy by suspending all the six students involved in the matter pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“Which the management has approved by suspending indefinitely all the six students involved,” the university’s spokesperson revealed.

He said that while the police investigation was ongoing, the university management was assuring the public, particularly the university community that no stone shall be left unturned in ensuring justice was served.

