Katsina State’s IGR hits ₦1.85 billion in July with new billing system

Alhaji Isyaku Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the state’s Internal Revenue Service, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

According to him, the success was recorded through the introduction of central billing aimed at improving IGR in the state.

“When I came on board in November 2023, the IGR was between ₦700 million to ₦800 million, but in July this year, we generated over ₦1.85 billion,” he said.

He further explained that the introduction of the central billing platform was to reduce the diversion of the revenue.

“The central billing was the first to be introduced since the creation of Katsina in 1987. It is aimed at addressing leakage in revenue collection,” he added.

He further said that the success was realised due to the public enlightenment campaign embarked on by the board on the central billing platform. He said the system was introduced in June to help simplify the payment of revenue to the government.

“The new system provides an opportunity for the taxpayers to pay tax or revenue at their comfort, place of work or anywhere in the world.