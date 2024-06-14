ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hotel was found to be violating an agreement earlier reached with hoteliers across the state.

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls [NAN]
Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls [NAN]

Recommended articles

Dr Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), the Hisbah Commander General in the state confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina. He said the hotel was found to be violating an agreement earlier reached with hoteliers across the state.

“The hotel violated the board’s regulations by allowing underage girls to stay at the premises.

“The board discovered that two underage girls were lodged in the same room during a recent inspection, which contravenes the hisbah laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the second time such an offence was committed at the New Palace Hotel, inspite of previous warnings by the board and a promise by the hotel’s management to stop such incidents.”

He added that during a collaborative meeting with hotel managers across the state, they agreed that no hotel would accommodate underage children.

“Due to the hotel’s failure to comply with the board’s regulations and meet the stipulated conditions, we have decided to shut it down with immediate effect.

“We remain committed to enforcing reforms and instilling discipline that aligns with the religious and cultural values of the state under the rule of law to ensure lasting peace,” the commander said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best sites like BetMGM for US players in 2024

Best sites like BetMGM for US players in 2024

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Namadi hires 300 health workers to tackle animal diseases in 287 wards in the state

Namadi hires 300 health workers to tackle animal diseases in 287 wards in the state

Police ban 'Durbar Festival' in Kano amid Sanusi, Bayero's emirate tussle

Police ban 'Durbar Festival' in Kano amid Sanusi, Bayero's emirate tussle

Minister launches Naija Elections AI tool for youth electoral involvement

Minister launches Naija Elections AI tool for youth electoral involvement

Bet9ja introduce betBOOM ahead of Euro 2024

Bet9ja introduce betBOOM ahead of Euro 2024

10th House of Reps sets new record for most bills passed in 12 months

10th House of Reps sets new record for most bills passed in 12 months

Nigeria makes major progress against money laundering, terrorism financing in 2023

Nigeria makes major progress against money laundering, terrorism financing in 2023

Gov Lawal tasks judges on prudent administration of justice

Gov Lawal tasks judges on prudent administration of justice

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to the govt [Rest Less]

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde