Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Dr Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), the Hisbah Commander General in the state confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina. He said the hotel was found to be violating an agreement earlier reached with hoteliers across the state.

“The hotel violated the board’s regulations by allowing underage girls to stay at the premises.

“The board discovered that two underage girls were lodged in the same room during a recent inspection, which contravenes the hisbah laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the second time such an offence was committed at the New Palace Hotel, inspite of previous warnings by the board and a promise by the hotel’s management to stop such incidents.”

He added that during a collaborative meeting with hotel managers across the state, they agreed that no hotel would accommodate underage children.

“Due to the hotel’s failure to comply with the board’s regulations and meet the stipulated conditions, we have decided to shut it down with immediate effect.