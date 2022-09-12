Katsina PDP guber candidate promises better security, governance

According to him, the current security challenges in the state are worrisome, noting that a PDP government will come up with better strategies to solve the problems.

He said the way the present APC administration in the state was handling the security situation showed that it was not capable of ending the problem.

Danmarke said that the previous PDP government in the state had done a lot in moving the state forward, saying that his administration also had such intention.

He said that they had introduced strategies to the present administration of Gov. Aminu Masari on how to tackle the insecurity, but it failed to adopt the measures.

“I wish to inform you that God willing, the strategies we have on ground to end the security challenges in Katsina are going to succeed, hopefully, within our first three months in office,” he said.

According to him, the PDP is aware of the huge loans collected by the present administration, but lamented that it has done nothing with the money.

He stated that repayment of most of the loans collected by the government would not commence until after 2023, while expressing pity for the next administration.

Danmarke stressed that there were many ways of generating revenue, instead of amassing loans.

He called on aggrieved APC in the state, not happy with the outcome of the party’s primary election, to switch over to the PDP and support his gubernatorial ambition.

The PDP candidate pledged to carry them along, if he succeeds in the 2023 governorship poll.

Danmarke had on Saturday visited the Campaign Office of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Mustapha Inuwa, to seek his support.