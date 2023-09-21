Katsina govt targets 325 households in Daura for flood relief materials

The Daura local government council of Katsina State, says it has targeted 325 households for the distribution of relief materials for 2023 flood victims in the area.

Alhaji Bala Musa, the Council Chairman, stated this at the launch of the distribution of the items in Daura on Thursday. Musa said that the items would be shared to the affected people in 11 wards across the local council and expressed gratitude to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for providing the materials.

He said the materials included rice, sewing machines, grinding machines, mattresses, blankets and water pumps and urged the beneficiaries to effectively utilise the items to enhance their wellbeing. One of the beneficiaries, Malam Saidu Kwakiya thanked the Federal Government for the intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman, in a bid to emulate Gov. Umaru Dikko also launched the distribution of ₦2,500,000 to support vulnerable persons in the council. He said that a total of 500 persons would benefit from the programme, as each beneficiary would receive ₦5000 support.