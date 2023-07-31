'Katsina govt set to establish Zakkat commission' – Radda

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State, on Monday, July 31, 2023 said that he would transmit a bill to the state House of Assembly for the establishment of Zakkat (Alms) and Waqaf Commission.

The governor stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Ibrahim Kaula in Katsina. According to the statement, the governor spoke on Sunday at the foundation laying ceremony of 400 housing units at Dandagoro in Batagarwa Local Government Area of the state.

“The commission will empower the existing Zakkat and Waqaf board to effectively coordinate the activities of Zakkat’s disbursement,” Radda said in the statement.

While commending the Chairman, Atta’awwun Islamic Foundation, Dr Ahmad Musa-Abdullahi for initiating the housing project, Radda donated ₦5 million to the project.

He said the state government and the 34 local government councils would also contribute ₦100 million to facilitate its smooth execution, adding that it would accommodate orphans and displaced persons across the state.