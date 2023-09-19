Katsina Govt sack district head for presiding over marriage contract
According to the statement, the action is based on a recommendation by the Katsina Emirate council.
Recommended articles
The Katsina State Government has sacked the District head of Kuraye, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi-Ahmadu.
A statement by Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the Director of Press Affairs, said the action followed a recommendation by the Katsina Emirate council.
“A petition was received and investigated by the Emirate council.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Abdullahi-Ahmadu was found to have presided over a marriage contract without required medical certificates as provided by law.
“One of the parties is HIV positive; the district head presided over the marriage without due checks,” the statement said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Katsina Govt sack district head for presiding over marriage contract
Kebbi Govt distributes food palliatives to bandits' victims
I'll ensure Reps respond to all yearnings of Nigerians - Speaker Abbas
New Customs comptroller vows to make Ogun uncomfortable for smugglers
FG, NLC agrees to continue deliberations on palliatives for workers - Lalong
FG’s meeting with NLC over fuel subsidy palliatives ends in deadlock
78th UNGA: Africa's coups, Nigeria's vision, and Tinubu's first impression
Army holds special operation to tackle insecurity in Nasarawa, Benue
SMEs will sustain Nigeria’s economic growth — US Treasury Deputy Secretary
Pulse Sports
Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine
Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis
'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot
Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition
‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys
Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients
ADVERTISEMENT