Katsina Govt sack district head for presiding over marriage contract

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the statement, the action is based on a recommendation by the Katsina Emirate council.

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)

A statement by Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the Director of Press Affairs, said the action followed a recommendation by the Katsina Emirate council.

A petition was received and investigated by the Emirate council.

“Abdullahi-Ahmadu was found to have presided over a marriage contract without required medical certificates as provided by law.

“One of the parties is HIV positive; the district head presided over the marriage without due checks,” the statement said.

