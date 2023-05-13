The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina govt lights up 200 rural communities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor’s aid said that work on the 330KVA Kano-Katsina project had reached advance stage, adding that the project started in 2008 was abandoned by the previous administration.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State. []
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State. []

Recommended articles

The Special Adviser to Gov. Bello Masari on Power and Energy, Mansur Muhammad stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Katsina.

He said the project were executed in the eight years of Masari’s administration in the state.

Muhammad said the governor created the office of the SA on Power and Energy to advise him, liaise and interface with relevant federal agencies and organisations in the sector, to improve power supply in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state government has done a lot of projects on electricity supply and distribution in rural areas.

“We are also doing a lot in building power infrastructure, we have been adding capacity at various injection levels,” he said.

The governor’s aid said that work on the 330KVA Kano-Katsina project had reached advance stage, adding that the project started in 2008 was abandoned by the previous administration.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari revived the projects and all the contractors were brought back on site.

“They are still on site trying to build the 330KVA towers, the project has reached advance stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The line will supply power on the highest voltage level that we have in Nigeria, with 330KVA and two numbers of 150MVA transformers.

“It will give 250MGW in Katsina and there is also another 132KVA line going to Kurfi, Dutsinma, Kankara and Malumfashi,” he said.

He said that other power projects were ongoing in Daura, Mashi and Funtua Local Government Areas of the state.

“The projects will reduce unemployment, insecurity and boost the state’s economy”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina govt lights up 200 rural communities

Katsina govt lights up 200 rural communities

FG to establish Police Special Education Complex in Ebonyi

FG to establish Police Special Education Complex in Ebonyi

FG, devt partners commit $495m to irrigation projects in Nigeria – Osinbajo

FG, devt partners commit $495m to irrigation projects in Nigeria – Osinbajo

Police kill armed robbery suspect, arrest 3 others in Ibadan

Police kill armed robbery suspect, arrest 3 others in Ibadan

Fashola inaugurates electronic C of O that can be accessed within 24hrs

Fashola inaugurates electronic C of O that can be accessed within 24hrs

Unknown person dumps 2-day old baby at Edo IDP camp

Unknown person dumps 2-day old baby at Edo IDP camp

EFCC warns banks compliance officers against corrupt practices

EFCC warns banks compliance officers against corrupt practices

Abure apologises to Obidients for bringing 'charlatans' into Labour Party

Abure apologises to Obidients for bringing 'charlatans' into Labour Party

I must be president of Nigeria - Obi declares

I must be president of Nigeria - Obi declares

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth