Katsina govt closes schools for 7 days for Sallah celebrations
The government said boarding students would resume on Sunday, July 2, 2023, while day students would resume on Monday, July 3.
A statement on Sunday in Katsina said that the break was to enable the students enjoy the Eid-el Kabir Muslim festival with their families.
The statement was signed by Alhaji Ya’u Jibrin, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education.
Jibrin explained that boarding students would resume on Sunday, July 2, 2023, while day students would resume on Monday, July 3.
