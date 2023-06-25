ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina govt closes schools for 7 days for Sallah celebrations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government said boarding students would resume on Sunday, July 2, 2023, while day students would resume on Monday, July 3.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda. [Twitter:@dikko_radda]
A statement on Sunday in Katsina said that the break was to enable the students enjoy the Eid-el Kabir Muslim festival with their families.

The statement was signed by Alhaji Ya’u Jibrin, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education.

