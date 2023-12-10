ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina governor joins security officers to rescue kidnapped man after gun battle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rescued victim, who was shot in the leg by the terrorists, was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X/@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

According to a statement by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Kaula Mohammed, the team also rescued a 33-year-old man abducted by bandits during the encounter.

Kaula-Mohammed said Governor Radda was in Safana to inaugurate an empowerment programme sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abduljalal Runka, when the operatives received distress calls that terrorists planned to attack Zakka village.

He revealed that after receiving the intelligence report, the governor immediately called off the programme.

"Governor Radda and some few members of his entourage then joined the combined team of security personnel comprising officers of the Nigeria Police, Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, ground troops of the Army, and Community Security Watch Corps.

"They engaged the terrorists at Zakka forest, before the criminals advanced to the hills.

"A 33-year-old man was bravely rescued by the gallant troops after a heavy gun battle with the terrorists which lasted almost 30 minutes.

"However, the terrorists were fortunate to escape without suffering casualty after their callous mission was thwarted," he said

After repelling the attack, the governor directed that the rescued victim, who was shot in the leg by the terrorists, be taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Katsina governor joins security officers to rescue kidnapped man after gun battle

