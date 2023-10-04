Katsina agency disburses ₦300m grant to 6,000 small scale businesses

The Katsina State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), says ₦300 million grant will be disbursed to 6,000 small scale business operators under the COVID -19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus programme (NG-CARES).

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Ashiru Mamman-Ingawa, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina. He said that the beneficiaries are from 20 selected local government areas in the state, adding that each beneficiary would get about ₦50,000.

Mamman-Ingawa said the agency’s Acting General Manager, Hajiya Jummai Garba, said the prospective beneficiaries would be women and youths operating small scale businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garba said that operational staff of the agency had since been mobilised to selected local government areas for validation of the prospective beneficiaries before the disbursement.

“The prospective beneficiaries were mined from the Katsina State Social Register obtained from State Operation and Coordinating Unit of the agency (SOCU),” he said.