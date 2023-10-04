ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina agency disburses ₦300m grant to 6,000 small scale businesses

News Agency Of Nigeria

PRO stated that the beneficiaries are from 20 selected LG areas in the state, and each beneficiary would get ₦50,000.

Small-scale businesses (Credit: Youth Entrepreneurship)

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Ashiru Mamman-Ingawa, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina. He said that the beneficiaries are from 20 selected local government areas in the state, adding that each beneficiary would get about ₦50,000.

Mamman-Ingawa said the agency’s Acting General Manager, Hajiya Jummai Garba, said the prospective beneficiaries would be women and youths operating small scale businesses.

Garba said that operational staff of the agency had since been mobilised to selected local government areas for validation of the prospective beneficiaries before the disbursement.

The prospective beneficiaries were mined from the Katsina State Social Register obtained from State Operation and Coordinating Unit of the agency (SOCU),” he said.

Mamman-Ingawa explained that prior to the disbursement of the grants, the beneficiaries would be trained on how to handle their small scale businesses with the grant. He stated that the grant would assist the beneficiaries to boost their businesses and become self reliant and achieve economic growth.

