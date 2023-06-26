ADVERTISEMENT
Only female member becomes majority leader of Adamawa Assembly

Ima Elijah

She is the only female legislator among the 25 members of the Assembly; them made her majority leader

Kate Mamuno Raymond [Finder News]
Kate Mamuno Raymond [Finder News]

The announcement was made by the Speaker of the Assembly, Bathiya Wesley, during the Assembly's sitting on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Alongside the appointment of Kate Mamuno, Wesley also pronounced Jingi Belel, the member representing Maiha constituency, as the Deputy Majority Leader. Additionally, Suleiman Alkali, the member representing Yola North constituency, was appointed as the Minority Leader. Notably, Suleiman Alkali belongs to the main opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Assembly, which comprises 16 members from the PDP and 9 members from the APC, witnessed a series of recent appointments. On June 13, Barthiya Wesley, the member representing Hong constituency, was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly. Buba Mohammed Jijiwa of Jada Mbulo constituency was also chosen as the Deputy Speaker.

