Only female member becomes majority leader of Adamawa Assembly

The announcement was made by the Speaker of the Assembly, Bathiya Wesley, during the Assembly's sitting on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Alongside the appointment of Kate Mamuno, Wesley also pronounced Jingi Belel, the member representing Maiha constituency, as the Deputy Majority Leader. Additionally, Suleiman Alkali, the member representing Yola North constituency, was appointed as the Minority Leader. Notably, Suleiman Alkali belongs to the main opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC).