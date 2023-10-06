ADVERTISEMENT
Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

News Agency Of Nigeria

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
This is contained in a statement issued by the council’s Media Officer, Una Magaji on Friday. Magaji quoted Thomas as saying that the council had completed plans with Kapda Market Management Bureau to rebuild Kapda market phase one, two and three along Aso road, Mararaba Gurku.

The chairman stated that during one of his inspection tours of the market sites, he realised the need of rebuilding the market to an international standard. Thomas stated that the market would be rebuilt to modern standards in order to attract investors and generate revenue for the Local Government and the state at large.

“We are commencing work in earnest; we will remodel the market to a modern standard through an estate developer.

“This market, when completed, will woo more investors and serve as revenue generation for both state and local governments.

“We will evacuate all these petty traders selling on the streets which as a result create traffic jams along Gurku road”, he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Kapda market is the most popular market in Mararaba, Karu, Nasarawa State, situated very close to the Mararaba junction

News Agency Of Nigeria

