Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

The Chairman, Karu Local Government council, James Thomas, says the council will partner with ‘Kapda market’ in Mararaba, to rebuild the market to attract investors and generate revenue.

This is contained in a statement issued by the council’s Media Officer, Una Magaji on Friday. Magaji quoted Thomas as saying that the council had completed plans with Kapda Market Management Bureau to rebuild Kapda market phase one, two and three along Aso road, Mararaba Gurku.

The chairman stated that during one of his inspection tours of the market sites, he realised the need of rebuilding the market to an international standard. Thomas stated that the market would be rebuilt to modern standards in order to attract investors and generate revenue for the Local Government and the state at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are commencing work in earnest; we will remodel the market to a modern standard through an estate developer.

“This market, when completed, will woo more investors and serve as revenue generation for both state and local governments.

“We will evacuate all these petty traders selling on the streets which as a result create traffic jams along Gurku road”, he stated.