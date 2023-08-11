ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Zoological agency apprehends 6 illegal loggers in Falgore forest

News Agency Of Nigeria

MD of the agency warned those who are in the habit of cutting down trees to desist it.

Malam Sadiq Kura-Mohammed, Managing Director of the Kano Zoological and Wildlife Management Agency.
Malam Sadiq Kura-Mohammed, Managing Director of the Kano Zoological and Wildlife Management Agency.

The Managing Director of the Kano Zoological and Wildlife Management Agency, Malam Sadiq Kura-Mohammed, made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday in Kano.

We also confiscated 10 motorcycles, two chainsaws and many axes used by the suspects in felling trees in the forest.

”We have handed them over to law enforcement agencies for necessary action. The agency will put appropriate measures to safeguard the forest and animals.

“Action will be taken to checkmate further encroachment in the Falgore game reserve to stop the menace”, he said.

Kura-Muhammed further explained that if felling of trees continue, forest reserve, source of River Kano will be destroyed completely.

The Tiga dam will also dry up and irrigation farming will become history, “ he said.

He warned those who are in the habit of cutting down trees to desist it.

”The government will not spare anyone found wanting,” he said.

NAN reports that Falgore Game Reserve (92,000 ha), formerly Kogin Kano Forest Reserve, is located some 110 km south of Kano on the Jos–Kano road. The vegetation is open Northern Guinea Savanna woodland with elements of the Sudan Savanna in the north. Tree heights reach 9–14 m.

The northern boundary is formed by the artificial Lake Tiga which, when full, submerges the north-western tip of the reserve. The reserve is bisected by the Kano river which, together with its tributaries, the Maiwa, Kumbo and Randa, drain the reserve.

To the south-east of Falgore lies Lame Burra Game Reserve (205,900 ha) in Bauchi State. There also the vegetation is typical Northern Guinea Savanna with, in the north, areas of transition to Sudan Savanna.

The 50 km wide strip of thinly inhabited, unprotected savanna woodland that separates the reserves.

