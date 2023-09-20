ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

Bayo Wahab

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Yusuf’s total as invalid votes.

Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Nigerian]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the governorship election.

But Nasir Gawuna, the APC candidate, proceeded to court to challenge Yusuf’s victory.

Delivering its judgement on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the three-man panel ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return it presented to Governor Yusuf and directed the electoral body to issue the certificate to the APC candidate.

According to the court, 165,663 ballot papers were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

Details later…

