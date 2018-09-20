Pulse.ng logo
Kano State Govt. approves N100m to support flood victims

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kano State Government has approved N100 million as direct financial assistance to victims of flood disaster which ravaged 15 local government areas of the state.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

‎Garba said the state government found it necessary to give immediate direct support to flood victims in the eight affected local government areas of the state in view of the magnitude of the disaster.

He, however, called on the federal government for special intervention to further alleviate the sufferings of the affected communities.

Garba said the state government was still compiling reports of the areas hit by the disaster to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the disaster.

The commissioner also condoled on behalf of the state government with families who lost their loved ones in the disaster.

He then cautioned the public, particularly those living in flood prone areas against building structures on the waterways as it was one the major causes of flooding.

Garba also called for a collaboration with relevant stakeholders to give the necessary support to the state government in managing the disaster.

NAN recalls that 31 people lost their lives and no fewer than 10,000 houses were destroyed by flood in 15 local government areas of the state.

NAN also recalls that no fewer than 5, 000 hectares of rice farms were also destroyed in addition to other food and cash crops worth millions of Naira were by the flood.

The affected local government areas include; Dawakin Kudu, Shanono, Warawa, Wudil, Gabasawa, Gaya, Garko, Rimin Gado and Bunkure, among  others.

