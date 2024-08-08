ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customers are nowhere to be found - Kano sex workers lament protest impact

News Agency Of Nigeria

The protests had crippled social-economic activities, leaving them without customers and struggling to survive.

Kano sex workers lament loss of customers due to ongoing protests [Osun Defender]
Kano sex workers lament loss of customers due to ongoing protests [Osun Defender]

Recommended articles

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the protests had crippled social-economic activities, leaving them without customers and struggling to survive.

Monica James, who operates on France Road, said that dialogue was the only option to address the grievances of the protesters.

“I have not eaten for two days because of the curfew; our customers are nowhere to be found,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She urged the organisers to shelve their protests and negotiate with the government to end the demonstrations.

Deborah Iliya, a sex worker on Yoruba Road, who echoed James’ sentiments, described the situation as horrible, as she has not been able to find customers.

Hannatu Ibrahim of Weather head area, also called for an end to the protests, joining the growing calls for a return to normalcy. Caroline James, a sex worker operating from a brothel on Enugu Street in Sabon Gari, said that the infiltration of hoodlums and subsequent violence “spoilt our business.”

She said that she had booked clients who were willing to pay between ₦30,000 and ₦40,000, but they were unable to keep their appointments due to the tension and curfew. A sex worker, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that some of her colleagues were forced to share rooms due to the lack of customers during the protest.

She appealed to the authorities to relax the curfew, stating that it had severely impacted their ability to conduct business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moses John, a bar attendant, told NAN that the curfew had severely impacted business activities in Sabon Gari, with hotels and bars hardly selling due to the absence of customers.

Kenneth John, a dealer in Esi Ewu (goat head) on Aitken Road, told NAN that the curfew had negatively impacted business activities in Sabon Gari, lamenting that he had lost several heads of goats due to lack of power supply.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Angry Protesters

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

2 youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt [Businessday NG]

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt