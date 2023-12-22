Kano residents lament high cost of chicken ahead of Christmas

Christian faithful across the globe celebrate Christmas on December 25, to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Some of the residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano, said they would celebrate the day with what they could afford.

NAN reports that prices of chicken have shot up due to increased demand in the past few days as the festive season approaches.

The prices of chicken range between ₦5,000 and ₦10,000 depending on its size and weight.

A kilogramme of well-bred chicken goes for ₦2,700 as against ₦2,600 while a live turkey sold between ₦30,000 and ₦40,000.

Agnes Bitrus, a resident, said she went to Sabon-Gari Market to buy chicken for ₦2,000, but she could not find any.

“I and my husband agreed to buy a small chicken to celebrate Christmas, but to my greatest surprise, there was none for ₦2,000.

“So, now we opted for beef to celebrate the day for the sake of our children,” she said.

Another resident, Abel Jacob, said the season came with lots of excitement and expectations from his family members, characterised by shopping and gifts to friends and the less privileged.

Jacob said he would celebrate Christmas with what he could afford, adding that “after no need to overstretch me.

“Initially, I planned to buy six chickens but now reduced it to three due to exorbitant prices,” he said.

Corroborating Jacob, Adeleke Moses, noted that chicken and other poultry products are beyond the reach of the ordinary man.

Moses said that he would observe low-key celebrations due to harsh economic realities.

“I have decided to celebrate low this year because, after the Christmas/New Year celebration comes school fees,” he said.

Also commenting, Sarah Daniel, a worker, decried the high cost of food items, adding that many families would not celebrate the season in a more happy mood.