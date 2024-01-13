ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kano State said it recorded zero crimes associated with the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the victory of Gov. Abba Yusuf.

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]
Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

Recommended articles

He said that reports from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state indicated that the celebration went on peacefully, without threat to lives and property.

“We are happy that everyone heeded the advice issued by the police command of which the early hours celebration was held in a hitch-free atmosphere across the state and until this moment, there is no form of security threat.

“No shop or business premises were vandalised before, during and after the judgment and during their celebrations in all parts of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended residents for cooperating with security operatives deployed and were currently maintaining law and order in the state.

He, however, called on residents to continue to maintain peace and order, particularly in supporting the efforts of the command by providing useful and timely information that would assist in preventing crime and apprehending criminal elements.

He said the security measures would enable residents to move on with their legitimate businesses without any hindrance.

“All we require from the public is timely information on movement of dubious characters for necessary security action,” Gumel said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Babangida discloses why military will never interfere in Nigerian politics again

Babangida discloses why military will never interfere in Nigerian politics again

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations

Tinubu’s approval of ₦12bn for national teams excites sports minister

Tinubu’s approval of ₦12bn for national teams excites sports minister

Gov Aiyedatiwa orders road contractors back to sites

Gov Aiyedatiwa orders road contractors back to sites

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

APC's Yilwatda surrenders, congratulates Plateau Gov on Supreme Court victory

APC's Yilwatda surrenders, congratulates Plateau Gov on Supreme Court victory

Army hands over suspect, 176kg of seized Indian hemp to NDLEA in Ogun

Army hands over suspect, 176kg of seized Indian hemp to NDLEA in Ogun

Lagos agency partners EFCC to curb real estate fraudulent practices

Lagos agency partners EFCC to curb real estate fraudulent practices

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos warns entertainment centres against sales, distribution of fake drinks

Governor Babajide Sanwo of Lagos State. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos Assembly passes Sanwo-Olu's ₦2.267trn 2024 budget

President Bola Tinubu

Nigerians are confident in your capacity, Tinubu tells security chiefs

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students