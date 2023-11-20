ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command has taken appropriate security measures to prevent escalation of tensions that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the groups plan to take to the street to protest the Appeal Court’s verdict on the governorship election in the state.

He however said that the command had taken appropriate security measures to prevent escalation of tensions that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

“It is on this note that the police command issue this warning to residents of the state to be extra careful as whoever intends to conduct any protest or procession should do so in accordance with the provisions of the law,” Kiyawa said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, has urged residents to be calm and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest or procession that may trigger violence. The spokesman said joint security teams have been deployed to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the state.

“Whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the state will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he added, and urged residents to report any suspicious movement, persons or items to security agents for prompt response.

