The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque in Kano state was arrested on Friday for violating the lockdown order in the state.

The Imam, whose name was not disclosed was said to have led the Jumaat prayer at Gwammaja Mosque on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai while announcing this via his twitter handle said all Imams in Kano supported the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the state.

He tweeted, “The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque that performed Friday Prayers today in Kano despite the lockdown order has been arrested. The lockdown was with the full blessings of all the Imams in the State from the different Islamic sects. The only way to enforce social distancing is lockdown”.

The Kano State Government on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, announced a total lockdown in the state.

The state governor said the lockdown became necessary after a coronavirus case was recorded in the state on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

As of Friday, April 17, 2020, the state had recorded 21 cases of the pandemic.