Kano govt to upgrade Rabiu Kwankwaso College of Advance and Remedial Studies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Provost of the College appealed to the state government to rescue the college from collapse by solving the numerous problems militating against its development.

Kano govt to upgrade Rabiu Kwankwaso College of Advance and Remedial Studies. [Facebook:RMK]
Dr Yusuf Kofar-Mata, the state’s Commissioner Ministry for Higher Education stated this when he paid an assessment visit to the college.

Malam Sunusi Kofar-Naisa, the Chief Information Officer of the ministry said this in a statement in Kano on Friday.

Kofar-Mata said that the immediate past administration neglected the institution in spite its importance to the state.

“With God’s grace our serious government will revive the lost glory of the college, not only reviving alone, but we also upgrade the college to the level of awarding NCE certificate as soon as possible,” he said.

Yusuf expressed displeasure over the number of students in the college, describing it as negligible.

He tasked traditional rulers to compliment government’s effort by sensitising the people to allow their children to pursue their education at institute and tasked the management to explore new ways of sourcing for students within and outside the state.

Earlier, the Provost of the College, Dr. Yusuf Musa Kibiya, appealed to the state government to rescue the college from collapse by solving the numerous problems militating against its development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

