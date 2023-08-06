Kano govt to activate, support 250 cooperative groups

Alhaji Jamilu Abbas-Kiru, the newly appointed Special Adviser on Cooperative Groups to Governor Kabiru Yusuf, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday.

He said: “Gov. Abba Yusuf has a comprehensive socio-economic development plan for our dear Kano state.

“He is determined to stimulate and enhance commerce and industrialisation, energy, security as well as climate change initiatives in the state.

“The administration has equally resolved to deliver quality and accessible healthcare services, functional education, rural development and water supply.”

The aide explained that various cooperative societies covering different trades, including agriculture, commerce, handicrafts, artisans and transportation, would be selected, trained and empowered across the state.

According to him, the empowerment strategy is in line with current digitalisation of global economic activities.

“Majority of our people are in rural areas and lacked adequate knowledge and benefits of cooperativism. They rarely belong or form cooperative societies.

“They are also deficient in modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) and how it is driving socio-economic activities,” Abbas-Kiru, also National President of the Market and Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN), said.

