Kano govt spends ₦1.5bn on NECO registration fees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Yusuf noted that payment of the fees was part of his government's policy to reposition the educational sector for optimal performances.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Shuaibu, the Press Secretary to the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, in Kano.

He said Governor Abba Yusuf made the disclosure while opening the commencement of the examinations at Rumfa College in the metropolis.

Represented by Gwarzo, Yusuf noted that payment of the fees was part of his government’s policy to reposition the educational sector for optimal performances.

He charged the benefiting students to put in their best for better results in the examination to justify government’s huge investment in their academic pursuit.

”You need to put in your best and remain committed so that you can come up with good results of the examination, that can make the state and your family happy and proud of you,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Malam Umar Doguwa, announced that a committee was set up by the state to assess boarding schools earlier shut down with a view to reopening them.

He commended the state government for enhancing its schools feeding programme, saying more furniture would soon be provided to the schools.

