Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a 10- man committee to resuscitate skill acquisition institutes in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Information officer in the Higher Education Ministry, Sanusi Kofar-Na’isa, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Kano.

Inaugurating the committee, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata, said revitalising the training centres was imperative in view of their importance to the social, economic and security of the state.

He reaffirmed the present administration commitment to fulfilling its campaign pledges to the citizenry and urged all to rally round the government to achieve optimum results. The commissioner tasked the committee to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The committee’s terms of reference include identifying the number and locations of the institutes, appraising their positions and providing viable recommendations. It is also expected to recommend areas requiring rehabilitation, manpower and management structure to run the Institutes seamlessly.

The terms of reference also include determining the cost implications and recommending other issues incidental to the terms of reference for the smooth resuscitation and operations of the institutes.