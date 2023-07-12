ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner tasks the committee to recommend areas requiring rehabilitation, manpower and management structure to run the Institutes seamlessly.

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres [Image Illustration TVC News]
Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres [Image Illustration TVC News]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Information officer in the Higher Education Ministry, Sanusi Kofar-Na’isa, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Kano.

Inaugurating the committee, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata, said revitalising the training centres was imperative in view of their importance to the social, economic and security of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reaffirmed the present administration commitment to fulfilling its campaign pledges to the citizenry and urged all to rally round the government to achieve optimum results. The commissioner tasked the committee to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The committee’s terms of reference include identifying the number and locations of the institutes, appraising their positions and providing viable recommendations. It is also expected to recommend areas requiring rehabilitation, manpower and management structure to run the Institutes seamlessly.

The terms of reference also include determining the cost implications and recommending other issues incidental to the terms of reference for the smooth resuscitation and operations of the institutes.

Kofar- Mata said the committee, headed by Prof. Aminu Suleman, was expected to submit its report to the ministry within two weeks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

'Animals shouldn't use the hospital' - Abia Govt declares multi-specialist hospital unfit for use

'Animals shouldn't use the hospital' - Abia Govt declares multi-specialist hospital unfit for use

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies